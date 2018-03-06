Simi Sets Instagram Abuzz With New Photos Exposing Her Legs…Checkout What Fans Are Saying

Beautiful Nigerian singer, Simi, has gotten her fans talking about her after posting a new set of photos online.

Simi

Nigerian singer, Simi, has gotten tongues wagging with her new photos which she posted on Instagram. The “Joromi” crooner posted three photos on Instagram in which she was spotted flaunting her legs while sitting on a wooden stool. Simi is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera while rocking a white shirt and a grey skirt which was ripped in front.

However, many of fans have reacted with dismay at what they call “a bad shoe”. According to them, her choice of shoes are “off point and that she should have gotten a better pair to match.