Singer Omawumi Begs Her Fans For Assistance, Many Fans Oblige (photos)

Popular singer, Omawumi, took to Instagram to seek the assistance f her followers on a name for her diehard fans.

The beautiful singer shared a photo of herself and wrote;

”Sometimes you just have to look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself ‘Ah you too much!!’…

Have a great week guys

P.s I dey find name for my diehard followers, someone said ‘OMAWARRIORS’… What do you think? Any other suggestions? Winner gets 5k Glo credit in the DM.

#omawumi

#timelesswoman

#timelessalbum

#SOMTINVIDEO

#workingonnewmusic”

See some suggestions below and add yours.

Source: Instagram