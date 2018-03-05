Smoking A Cigarette Is Unhealthy, It Is Not A Sin – Daddy Freeze

A photo of a man smoking a stick of cigarette immediately after church service in Lekki, Lagos surfaced yesterday and the photo immediately went viral. One of the people that took note of the photo is popular OAP Daddy Freeze.



Immediately after the photo circulated across social media and blogs. It got a lot of reaction from social media users. The smoker was berated by man who rather considers his action as blasphemy and others came to hi defence saying there is no where in the Bible where Christians are advised not to engage in smoking. One of the people that have come out to defend the unknown guy is Daddy Freeze and according to him, smoking is not to be considered a sin. It is the actions of the pastors that should considered sinful



Read his post on Instagram

Smoking a cigarette is NOT a sin!It’s unhealthy, but not sinful!–COLLECTING TITHES FROM THE POOR IS A SIN, A GREVIOUS SIN. BUILDING SCHOOLS WITH MONEY DONATED BY THE POOR WHERE THEIR CHILDREN CANT ATTEND IS A SIN AND CLEAR DISOBEDIENCE OF THE LAW JESUS GAVE US WHICH SAYS “LOVE YOUR NEIGBOR AS YOURSELF”. Many of your pastors and GOs are horrible sinners but they’ll tell you this guy is a sinner! THEY SHOULD SHUT UP!–STEALING FROM THE POOR IS THE SIN. YOUR GOs DEVOUR THE HOUSES OF WIDOWS!–THE REAL SIN IS WHAT HE LEFT BEHIND, THE MODERN DAY NIGERIAN PENTECOSTAL CHURCH!–◄ Matthew 22 ►[37] Jesus replied: “ ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. [38] This is the first and greatest commandment. [39] And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. [40] All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”–◄ Matthew 23 ►[14] Woe unto you, Teachers of religious law and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye devour widows’ houses, and for a pretence make long prayer: therefore ye shall receive the greater damnation.–◄ Proverbs 22 ►[22] Do not exploit the poor because they are poorand do not crush the needy in court,[23] for the Lord will take up their caseand will exact life for life.