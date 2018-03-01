So Appealing: Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Drops Fresh Alluring Photos

Chidinma

With just 24 hours to the new month of March, Chidinma of South-eastern native shared lovely photos on her Instgram page.

The pictures were taken by legendary Nigerian photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi. Chidinma looks ravishly hot with her custom smile in place.

Chidinma Ekile, popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. In 2010, she rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa. She is presently 26.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria