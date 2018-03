The souvenir in question

Nigerians have seen crazy pre-wedding photos with mind-boggling poses but this appears to baffle people alot.

The calendar was tagged “Celebration of Love” between Tannim and Timbyen.

The idea behind this work of picture editing has continued to marvel people. A social media user who was given the calendar souvenir with a pre-wedding photo imprinted on it had to share it on the internet for laughs.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria