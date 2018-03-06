News Feed

So Hilarious: You Won’t Believe What Happened After A Man Begged His Father For A Loan

A Nigerian twitter user has told quite an interesting story of what happened after he asked his father for a loan.

Sharing the story via Twitter, the man identified as Mohammed Ahmed Gorko said his father did not oblige him with the loan but instead compared him to Mark Zuckerberg.

“Mark Zuckerberg is your mate” he said

Mohammed was not pleased with what his father told him so he decided to compare the man to Aliko Dangote in revenge. However, his father had another reply for him which got Twitter users cracking up.

Below is how Mohammed told the story:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Lovely Family Photos Of Billionaire Clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo, His Wife And Children

Photo Of Tony Elumelu Checks Flavour’s Tattoos Out (Photo)

Aisha Wakil a.k.a Mama Boko Haram, The ‘Masked’ Negotiator

Serious Commotion As Youths Kill Policeman In Anambra State

How President Buhari Snubbed Olusegun Obasanjo On His 81st Birthday

Industrial Court Judge, Justice Lawal Is Dead

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, TBoss Sets The Internet On Fire With Stunning Love-Themed Photos

Male Suicide Bomber Riding Bicycle Kills 3 Civilian JTF, Injures Others In Borno – Police Reveals

How Fulani Herdsmen Turned Me Into A Widow – Delta Woman Laments (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *