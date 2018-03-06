News Feed

So Interesting: Check Out How Nigerian Celebrities Look In Police Uniform (Photos)

 

Ruggedman

Nigerian celebrities looked good in the bright colours of the police uniform as they posed for pictures in preparation for a seminar tagged ‘entertainment meet security’ involving the police and youth which is expected to hold on the 20th of March, 2018.

Small Doctor, Omoni Oboli, Ruggedman, Dr. Sid, Sound Sultan, Korede Bello, Odunlade Adekola and others were invited for the publicity of the event where serious security issues will be discussed.

It appears the big event is being arranged by the Zonal Police PRO for Zone 2 in Lagos State, SP Dolapo Badmus who recently married.

See more photos below:

Dr Sid

Sound Sultan

Omoni Oboli

Small Doctor

Korede Bello

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Fani-Kayode Reacts To Osinbajo’s Statement That Christians Are Biggest Beneficiaries Of Buhari’s Appointments

Nigerians React Over Billboards Erected To Welcome Yusuf Buhari After Treatment From Abroad (Photos)

I Was Happy To Bare My Cleavage In This Dress – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

#BBNaija: Excitement As Fans Troop Out To Welcome Evicted Housemate, Ahneeka As She Arrives Lagos (Photos)

Giroud Speaks On ‘Crisis’ At Chelsea, Conte’s Tactics After Manchester City Loss

Man Spotted Riding Strange Bicycle On The Streets Of Lagos In Broad Daylight (Video)

My Major Regret In Life – Obasanjo Speaks On His 81st Birthday Celebration

EFCC Re-arraigns APC Member, Alao-Akala, Two Others Over Alleged N11.5bn Fraud

56-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Beaten By Muslims Who Blocked A Road To Pray In Bayelsa (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *