So Interesting: Check Out How Nigerian Celebrities Look In Police Uniform (Photos)

Ruggedman

Nigerian celebrities looked good in the bright colours of the police uniform as they posed for pictures in preparation for a seminar tagged ‘entertainment meet security’ involving the police and youth which is expected to hold on the 20th of March, 2018.

Small Doctor, Omoni Oboli, Ruggedman, Dr. Sid, Sound Sultan, Korede Bello, Odunlade Adekola and others were invited for the publicity of the event where serious security issues will be discussed.

It appears the big event is being arranged by the Zonal Police PRO for Zone 2 in Lagos State, SP Dolapo Badmus who recently married.

See more photos below:

Dr Sid

Sound Sultan

Omoni Oboli

Small Doctor

Korede Bello

