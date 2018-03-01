So Sad: How Woman Got Electrocuted While Fetching Water To Wash And Iron Clothes For Money

It has been reported that a woman identified as Alhassan Hasanat, has been electrocuted in Lagos Island, Lagos State.

According to Punch Metro, it was learnt that the victim had been invited by one Nafisat Stephen of Ijaiye Street, Oke Arin, to assist in washing and ironing of clothes.

It was reported that it was not the first time Hasanat would launder Stephen’s clothes.

She was fetching water at the tap, preparatory to washing the clothes, when power was restored by the electricity distribution company.

Hasanat was said to have been electrocuted by a unclad electric cable which had contact with the tap.

She was rushed to the Lagos Island General Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The incident was reported at the Ebute-Ero Police Station by Stephen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed the tragedy, said the corpse had been released to the family for burial.

He said, “Around 3pm on February 25, a woman came to report that her launderer got electrocuted while fetching water from the tap.

“A police team, led by the Divisional Police Officer and the Divisional Crime Officer visited the scene. The victim’s family said she was a Muslim and they wanted to bury her according to Islamic rites. The body was released to them after they wrote to the police.”

