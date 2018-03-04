[Song] DJ Tonny Blaze – “KILO” ft. Dremo, Pepenazi, Efa, Prince Ameen

The undoubtedly prolific Dj Tonny Blaze dishes out yet another irresistible joint titled “KILO” featuring Dremo, Pepenazi, Efa and Prince Ameen – Produced by G-Maks.

“KILO” is DJ Tonny Blaze’s second official single following the earlier release of his debut “MAD OVER WE” featuring The Grip Boys (Endia, J-Milla and Yung L).

The one-time Storm Records in-house Dj and Mo-Hits tour DJ has chosen to treat his fans to KILO as it is an up tempo track always sure to get you grooved up regardless of your mood.

This is the record you have been waiting for. Check it out, listen, download and share.



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/KILO…DJ-Tonny-Blaze-ft.-Efa44-Pepenazi44-Dremo44-Prince-Ameen-Prod.-G-Maks.mp3

DJ Tonny Blaze – "KILO" ft. Dremo, Pepenazi, Efa, Prince Ameen

CALLER RING BACK TUNE (CRBT) CODES:

MTN: 0700250 to 4100 (monthly)

1700250 to 4100 (weekly)

AIRTEL: BUY 7571410 to 4100

9 MOBILE: 6051550 to 251

GLO: 7565869 to 7728

