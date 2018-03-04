[Song] Ruqqi Cextus – “Dansaki”

“THE SOUND IS DIFFERENT WHEN IT IS Ruqqi_Cextus ON THE MIC”
Fresh from our hub, we present to you the US based award winning multi talented song writer and dancer, Ruqqi-Cextus.
With his much anticipated song titled “DANSAKI” the young act has a melodious vocals and street lyrics as his music is punctuated throughout with elements of R’n’B, Hip Hop & Afro Pop.
This song is extremely an outstanding hit, good sound, standard & an overwhelming quality.
Download, Listen and Enjoy!
Drahj
March 4, 2018
Wow . It’s a beautiful song . I’m proud of you my brother . Shoutout to everyone out there kindly suppprt good music by downloading the song above . You can thank me later
Anonymous
March 4, 2018
wow nice shot cute guy
US based award winning ke… Eksu graduate… Thumbs up
Anonymous
March 4, 2018
wow nice song
am really proud of u
pls download it a nice song