[Song] Ruqqi Cextus – “Dansaki”

“THE SOUND IS DIFFERENT WHEN IT IS Ruqqi_Cextus ON THE MIC”
Fresh from our hub, we present to you the US based award winning multi talented song writer and dancer, Ruqqi-Cextus.

With his much anticipated song titled “DANSAKI” the young act has a melodious vocals and street lyrics as his music is punctuated throughout with elements of R’n’B, Hip Hop & Afro Pop.

This song is extremely an outstanding hit, good sound, standard & an overwhelming quality.

Download, Listen and Enjoy!


Ruqqi Cextus – Dansaki

  1. Drahj

    March 4, 2018

    Wow . It’s a beautiful song . I’m proud of you my brother . Shoutout to everyone out there kindly suppprt good music by downloading the song above . You can thank me later

    • Anonymous

      March 4, 2018

      wow nice shot cute guy

  2. US based award winning ke… Eksu graduate… Thumbs up

  3. Anonymous

    March 4, 2018

    wow nice song
    am really proud of u
    pls download it a nice song


