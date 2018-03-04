Music, Uncategorized

[Song] Sheun Natural – “Gyrate” f. Terry Apala

Kicking off 2018 with a next level bang, Kobi Mighty Records Starboy Sheun Natural is here with a certified hit song and Playlist topper titled Gyrate and he teams up with the king of new school trap Terry Apala on this amazing record.

This song is a distinct piece you would enjoy listening to and it would blow your mind from the first second. Produced by Lino beats, Mixed and Mastered by Indomix.

Quotable Lyrics:  I get am before no be property
Ori  mi majen moshi o (Ariba)
My worst enemy sha ni poverty (Walahi talahi)
Eda mi majen moshi oo (Kiba)


