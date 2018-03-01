Sophia Momodu Recounts Embarrassing Moment She Had At The Bank

Davido‘s first baby mama Sophia Momodu, in her usual way of giving a narrative, has recounted how she had an embarrassing moment at a bank recently.

Sophia revealed how she almost caused a scene at the bank when her waist bands decided not to corporate with her, falling off from different parts of her body onto the floor.

The vlogger who says this apparently means that she’s adding weight, said she continued walking with her heads and nose up like nothing’s happening.

Here is what she wrote;

source: Gistreel