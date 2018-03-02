Entertainment

Why I Spent 9 Years In University – Comedian Ayo Makun

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, aka AY, has explained why he spent nine years in the university. He said, ” In December 1999 when my dad passed, It was difficult to take over his position as the first son.

It became even more difficult when my mum decided to join him in no time. “Embracing the responsibilities of taking care of my four sisters and two baby brothers wasn’t the best message to preach to a waiting landlord whose rent must be paid in due time.

The combination of being a big brother and father came with a price that kept me in Delta State University for 9 years as a student.”

Source: Naijaloaded


