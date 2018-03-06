News

Student Arrested For Stripping unclad While Watching P0*n During A Flight

A Bangladeshi passenger who reportedly stri*ped unclad and attacked a stewardess during a flight from Malaysia, has been arrested, the airline said Monday.

Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching p****graphy on his laptop.

The man, a student at a Malaysian university, initially put his clothes back on at the request of cabin crew, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.

But he then tried to hug female crew members, and when his advances were rejected he became aggressive and attacked a stewardess, the paper said.

The cabin crew and passengers reportedly managed to subdue him and his hands were tied up with a piece of cloth for the rest of the flight. There was no indication as to why he was acting strangely.

