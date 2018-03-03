Stunning Photos Of Former MBGN Queen, Isabella Ayuk

Nigerian model and philanthropist, Isabella Agbor Ayuk

Nigerian model and philanthropist, Isabella Agbor Ayuk who won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 2012 has shared beautiful photos of herself on social media.

The Business Administration graduate of University of Calabar is now into charitable works. Just a month ago, she helped a widow, Rose Leku Asigbe get back on her feet after she was thrown out of her home by her mates’ children after her husband died.

Ayuk through her foundation, Isabella Ayuk Foundation – not only renovated a house for the widow and her children, in a safer area, they also opened a small-scale business for her.

