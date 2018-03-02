The Tale Of Olamide, Psquare And Others Who Fight Stupidly With Award Organizers ENTERTAINMENT by Akham Papa 10 hours ago

Several (not all, perhaps not numerous) Nigerian performing artist fail to actualise they have to submit their songs for award consideration within the specified time period.

And just like every author fascinated in laurels would know the time frame for content submission, an artiste shouldn’t have to be spoonfed the fact that there is something called ‘time period of consideration’.

Yelling foul on social media when you never made a submission is worthless. It’s a case of a school absentee wondering why the report sheet remarks didn’t say “observant and punctual student”.

Chinedu Okoli, a singer whose stage name is Flavour, once said fetching accolade is not as essential as pleasing his fans. He’s not alone in this line of thought; many of his peers have also voiced related opinion, especially after they had just lost an award or failed to be put up for the award.

PSQUARE: In the primal days, Psquare would complain ceaselessly over their continuant nomination and accordant loss at awards but the tables soon turned and the plaques started rolling in.

A couple of years ago, Wizkid went on a tour of the Squareville mansion in Omole, Lagos — before the sibling bickering began.Peter Okoye was visibly happy to show off him and Paul’s award collection.

There were many of them; Wizkid look at them and wonder unendingly at PSquare’s joint exploit. At that point, they didn’t have any grievance with award organisers. They were fine.

Olamide Baddo: indigenous rapper, recently took it a notch higher by saying he doesn’t give two hoots about awards — neglecting that he caused a scene on national telecasting when his artiste, Lil Kesh, lost the Next Rated category to Reekado Banks, one of Don Jazzy’s “children”.

The incident was in January 2016 but various months down the line, when it was no longer award period, Olamide truly said: “If they give me award or not, it does not define me”.

I am human made by God. I am worth more than an award. Award is man made. I am not magic. If I need 1 million awards on my shelf, I’ll get someone to make them for me,” Olamide had said.

Talk is cheap. Why send in your song for nominations if you really don’t care about awards?

TEKNO: MC Galaxy and Burna Boy, like Olamide, have also had issues with awards in the past and much recently, Tekno complained about being nominated for Next Rated when he had hit singles such as ‘Duro’ and ‘Pana’.

Tekno just couldn’t understand why he was excluded; the artiste was angry, and rant, he did. But he failed to understand that it was no fault of the Headies organisers.

The award’s policy states that “every work discharged in the time frame of July 2015 – June 2016 will be considered”.

Tekno’s ‘Duro’ was released in June 2015 while ‘Pana’ was let out in July 2016.

With the help of a little mathematics, Tekno would have learned that his selected date of releases let him down, not Headies.

Solid Star: Clarence Peters, fantastic video director, and Solid Star are the latest high-profile associates of the music industry to complain about awards.

Peters complained that some gifted directors were ignored by Headies but the organisers, in response, took him to school. Headies said: “An artist may not be nominated if he/she doesn’t put forward materials for screening.

“The Headies secretariat made a demand for entry which lasted from the 1st-31st of October, this campaign was aid with the inclusion of publicity across all media platforms to cover a broader range across the country.

“Artists, producers, and video directors may not be nominated if they did not call adequate attention to their creative works in the year under review by submitting their materials during this period.

“While we understand the pain of missing being appreciated over the creative materials in a calendar year, we encourage label owners, artistes and their managers to endeavor to submit their entries before the end of the call period.”

While Peters was fighting for the honour of his peers, Solid Star had a number of complaints. The W.E.E.D singer noted that he had a better reggae song than all the artistes nominated in the Best Reggae/Dancehall category for the Headies 2016 awards.

Although he also took it upon himself to champion the cause of ignored “talented artistes“, Solid Star’s claim to be meriting of a reggae/dancehall category nomination, despite known to be a contemporary R&B artiste, suggests of a musician unsure of his genre.

What’s the point of having a manager and a public relations team if you can’t understand how awards work? 😡

Source: Naijaloaded