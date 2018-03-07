Tears As Handsome UN Doctor Killed By Boko Haram Is Buried In Imo State (Photos)

The late Dr. Onyedikachi Izuogu

A handsome 34-year-old UN Doctor, Onyedikachi Izuogu, among the aid workers killed by Boko Haram terrorists on 1st March, 2018, in Rann, Borno State, will buried today at his hometown, Umukalu Umukor Nkwerre in Nkwerre LGA of Imo State.

The sad news has left his family members, friends and colleagues in serious pain. Many have taken to social media to pay their last respects.

Izuogu was described as a God-fearing young man passionately dedicated to serving humanity.

Read tributes from his Facebook friends below:

Ugonmma Chinaka wrote: “My heartfelt condolence to Mark Umelo Izuogu and family in Umukalu Village Nkwerre for the death of his younger brother Dr Anthony Onyedikachi Izuogu, 34 years of Age. He was until his death a medical consultant to the United Nations/UNICEF IDP camp in Rann Borno state, Dr Kachi was murdered by Boko Haram when they attack IDP camp in Rann Borno state on Thursday march 1st. may your gentle soul rest peace amen.

Rest in peace our great son Nkwerre people mourn you.

To Boko Haram one day your day will come until that day I curse you.”

Nnabueze Attamah added: “They never degraded them, they never defeated them, either technically, terribly or otherwise, they were just lying to us as usual, they believe we are fools; we accept anything.”””

The ‘spirit’ of humanitarianism is a strong one.

In the face of death, a humanitarian aid worker still thinks about the people in need, the courage never dies.

Dr. Anthony Onyedikachi Izuogu,( Dr. Kachi), was a true humanitarian aid worker who believed that as long as there are people in need, help must be rendered, nothing stops it. While fulfilling this believe, he paid the supreme price, he died in active service to humanity. He is a hero.

Over forty thousand people in Rann, Kalabalge LGA, Borno State depend entirely on Aid workers. There is a clear picture of people in need in this poor town and this prompted Dr. Kachi to work as an Aid worker with UNICEF in this town. On this course of service, he was killed by the ‘defeated’ Boko Haram along side other aid workers and soldiers.

Burial poster of the late Dr. Izuogu

Dr. Kachi was a humble confrère, a gentle man to the core, a brother and a man of God.

FECAMDS Unimaid will never forget your time of presidency,

The entire UNICEF staff in Borno State will miss you.

Your family will miss you.

We will miss you.

I will miss you.

I promise you that as long as there are people in need, help must be provided, the spirit will never die in us. God is with us.

Rest in peace, Bro Kachi.

Till we meet to part no more.”

Uche Victor post read: “I can’t stop crying ever since I heard the news of your death; you were younger cousin in whom I found humility displayed, the last time we met and lived together was in 2004 in Port Harcourt when I came for my IT. You were very closed to God, whenever I see you, I see Christ in everything you do, even when things were tough and rough, Onyedi you made it to the medical school. See how we lost you to Boko haram, I love you brother, but God loves you better. Rest in peace, Dr. Anthony Onyedikachi Izuogu!”

