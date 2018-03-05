News Feed

The #BBNaija Housemates Are Not Stars, They Are Darkness – Reno Omokri Blows Hot Online

Reno Omokri, a former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, has given more reasons why the Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates are not stars.

Omokri maintained that housemates in the ongoing reality show are not stars but “darkness.”


In a tweet, the United States, US-based Pastor said the housemates are darkness ”foaming in their mouth with indecency.”

Omokri wrote: “Let me end by saying that the housemates of #BBNaija are no stars. They are darkness. They are a blight on the nation, foaming in the mouth their indecency and Nigeria must not celebrate them at all. Not at all.”

