The Moment Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola Met Bill Gates Recently (Photo)

Bill Gates and Femi Otedola

Nigerian oil baron, Femi Otedola was pictured with Forbes World Richest Man, Bill Gates, during a private dinner hosted by the Microsoft founder.

The duo seemed excited to meet each other as Gates who has the highest amount given to charity ($35 billion) among the greatest philanthropists sipping his drink with a smile.

Femi Otedola, 55, is a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products. He is also the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance.

As at the year 2016, he was worth US$550 million.

As for his partner, William Henry Gates III, 62, is an American business magnate, investor, author, philanthropist, humanitarian, and principal founder of the Microsoft Corporation.

His present net worth according to Forbes and Trending this year 2018 is $91.6 billion.

