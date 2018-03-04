News Feed

The Moment Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola Met Bill Gates Recently (Photo)

 

Bill Gates and Femi Otedola

Nigerian oil baron, Femi Otedola was pictured with Forbes World Richest Man, Bill Gates, during a private dinner hosted by the Microsoft founder.

The duo seemed excited to meet each other as Gates who has the highest amount given to charity ($35 billion) among the greatest philanthropists sipping his drink with a smile.

Femi Otedola, 55, is a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products. He is also the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance. 

As at the year 2016, he was worth US$550 million.

As for his partner, William Henry Gates III, 62, is an American business magnate, investor, author, philanthropist, humanitarian, and principal founder of the Microsoft Corporation.

His present net worth according to Forbes and Trending this year 2018 is $91.6 billion.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Dapchi Girls: Aisha Wakil Speaks On Boko Haram’s Intention To Surrender To Military

Incredible! Handsome Nigerian Man Promoted To A Sergeant In United States Army (Photos)

Drama As Catholic Archbishop Is Attacked During Church Service In Owerri, Imo (Photos/Video)

Remember Nigerian Rapper 2Shotz? Checkout What He Now Does In Texas, US (Photos)

The Only Thing I Achieved In Libya Trip Was A Babygirl – Returnee Narrates Horrific Ordeal

Photo Of A Fake Female Lawyer Arrested In Imo State

Meet Nigerian Man Who Is A 4 Guinness World Records Holder (Photos)

Living Faith Church Member Who Allegedly Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo Nabbed (Photo)

Over 200 Alleged Cultists Paraded By Police In Lagos State (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *