Thief Who Robbed A Lady Falls-off A Bike And Shatters His Skull On The Ground (Graphic Photos)

The thief

A Facebook user identified as Darlington Smith, has taken to the social networking platform and reveal how a suspected thief almost met his end after robbing a lady of her phone in Liberia in February 25.

It was gathered that the man who was on a motorcycle, snatched a phone from a lady standing by the roadside with her child. Within a few minutes, the thief fell off the bike and hit his head on the ground leaving him in a pool of blood.

Here’s how the story was narrated online:

*****************

“IT IS OFTEN SAID “99 DAYS FOR ROGUE ONE DAY FOR MASTER”.

This morning at about 9:30-10am a familiar but strange thing happened. A girl and her kid were standing along the road right in front of the Paynesville Community School in the JOE BAR, PAYNESVILLE trying to get a taxi for home from Church. A motorbike rider quietly approached them and snatched the lady phone by surprise.

Unexpectedly for the lady her phone was successfully snatched by the Motorbike rider. But within a minute got quite unfortunate, a miracle occurred…Maybe it was an intervention from HEAVEN . The motorbike rider felled to the ground and was badly hurt to the extend he couldn’t get up or move a micro inch. Even the rushing angry mob felt pity for him. His head apparently hit the coal tar so hard and he was dragged by his own bike. There was a very deep cut at the back of his head from which thick blood ouched and spread on the motor road.

In the process he lost his bike to an unknown person and the phone was given back to girl(who was shivering with fear and surprise). It had a little crack from the fall too. His wallet which contained 150LD was taken away.I doubt if he survives,the rider will ever steal again or be a normal person.

After 20mins the police arrived and along with some passers-by helped him through another rider to leave the scene…maybe for treatment at a nearby Hospital.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria