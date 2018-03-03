Three Children, Pregnant Woman Rescued As Police Raid Baby Factory In Lagos (photos)

Suspected child traffickers

The officials rescued three children and arrested the Togolese woman along with a pregnant woman and seven others, who were brought to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on Friday evening.

The raid at Baboon Village, Ajele area of Ajah, was conducted with the backing of 20 policemen from the Ajah Police Station and Area ‘J’ Police Command.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri, said the ministry received a report of a woman who allegedly harboured pregnant ladies, kept them until they delivered and sold the babies under the guise of being a traditional birth attendant.

“Surveillance was carried out on the location, a shanty area off Mobil Road, Ajah area of Lekki. The assistance of the Area ‘J’ Police Command and the Ajah Police Station was sought and they deployed 20 police officers to assist with the mission.

“Adults (including the suspected perpetrator) were apprehended along with three babies, two of whom were extremely sick,” he said.