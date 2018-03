Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has shared a throwback photo on his Instagram page.

The “Fire Fire” crooner is fond of sharing throwback photos of himself with his many fans on the photo-sharing platform.

In this new throwback, the singer is seen without his shirt as he poses with an unnamed lady way back in the days.

He joked about himself having just “1 pack” on his stomach.

See the post he made below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria