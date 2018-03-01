Entertainment

TIWA SAVAGE GETS FEATURED IN VOGUE MAGAZINE

Award winning Mavin artiste, Tiwa Savage just got featured in a Vogue magazine article for rocking street style.

The article titled ‘Why You Should Let These 10 Instagram Accounts Feed Your Fashion Creativity’ featured personalities from various parts of the world.

In the picture, the “malo” singer could be seen wearing a white sweater on black leggings, paired with a white Gucci headband and matching sneakers.

She finished off the look with a green flowing flower print kimono.

“Tiwa Savage is an accomplished Afropop and R&B singer-songwriter from Nigeria with a taste for Gucci logos and bold streetwear,” the caption read.
She has been likened to Rihanna, Barbadian singer and songwriter, because of her bold and daring fashion choices.


Tiwa Savage shared the article in different posts on her Instagram page. Congratulations Tiwa.

