Tiwa Savage Shares Cute Vacation Photos With Her Son, Jamil.

Nigerian top singing sensation, Tiwa Savage is currently on a vacation in the United States Of America with her son, Jamil.

The Mavin’s first lady took to her Instagram page to share some photos from the vacation featuring herself and son, Jamil in the United States.

The young lad is seen rocking an army jacket on a baby pink outfit. The 38-year-old mum, who donned something akin to that of her son, was recently featured on Vogue Magazine as one of the Biggest African Female R&B/Pop singer and song writer.

They featured her in an article with reference to her fashion sense and style…

… it should be recalled that her husband, Teebillz has been off social media for over 6 months now – this has caused fans to accuse her of playing the role of a single mother while her husband is still very much alive.

See cute photos from their vacation below: