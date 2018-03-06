Today’s Question: Buhari says he doesn’t have to go out to the field before taking action against killings – Do you agree???

Reacting to to criticisms of his delay in visiting Rivers, Benue, Zamfara and other states where violence and killings have been recorded since 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari says he does not have to visit troubled states to prove that he is taking action against killings.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Jalingo, Taraba yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari said “As a President, I have sources of getting intelligence on happening across the country and so I should not be expected to always go out to the field to make noise and insult the sensibility of Nigerians before it would be known that I am taking actions against the killings.”

You agree???