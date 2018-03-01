Today’s Question: What do you think of Wizkid Getting Himself a Goat as a pet?

Our favourite starboy did stir up a bit of mixed reactions among his fans yesterday, when he announced the new member of his family – a goat. Wizkid not only showed the photo of the well adorned goat but asked his fans for suggestions as regards what he should call it.

Well, maybe because animals in Nigeria are swallowing up millions now and Wizkid might just be lucky if his new pet is the next successful animal to ‘mysteriously’ swallow some government millions. LOL!

Crazy or cool?