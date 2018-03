This might very well be a joke, going by the way Nigerians can be when they just want to spark public opinion. On a second thought, it might also be as serious a heartache. When it comes to elections, votes, electorates, contestants in Nigeria, anything can happen and Nigerian politicians do not care whether they fit a position or not for they start to aspire for it .

So, here a poster of Senator Dino Melaye for president – If this were to be real, would you vote him???