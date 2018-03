Tonto Dike’s ex-husband and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill took to his instagram page to wish former president, Olusegun Obasanjo a happy birthday.

He shared adorable throwback photos of himself with his son,King Andre and Obasanjo.

He wrote in the caption;

A FATHER IS SOMEONE YOU LOOK UP TO, NO MATTER HOW TALL YOU GROW. I CELEBRATE YOU TODAY AS YOU ADD ONE TO YOUR AGE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABA,I WISH YOU ETERNAL LIFE IN CHRIST.SHALOM !

See more pictures below;