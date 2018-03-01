Tragedy As Accidental Discharge Bullet From A Policeman’s Gun Kills Man At A Bar

A young man who was having his fun at Pete’s Bar & Lounge on Monday evening in Ibadan, Oyo State, has been killed after by a bullet as a result of an “accidental discharge” from a policeman’s rifle during a fight at the bar.

According to PREMIUM Times, the unfortunate incident resulted in the Oyo State Government announcing the indefinite closure of the bar on Wednesday, as the Oyo State police spokesperson, Ajisebutu Adekunle, said he was yet to get details on the matter.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Oyo State Government on Wednesday, said the fight at the bar resulted in the loss of life of one of the patrons of the bar, due to accidental discharge by a security official who was invited to calm the situation.

The Executive Secretary, Oyo State Bureau of Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnerships, Yinka Fatoki, in the statement, said that the management of the Trans Wonderland Nigeria Plc, owners of the property where the bar is located, had communicated the decision to close the bar to the government on Tuesday.

Wonderland Nigeria said a three-month quit notice had earlier been issued to Pete’s Bar and Lounge effective from January 12 over allegation of public sale and use of illicit drugs in the park by patrons of Pete’s Bar & Lounge.

Fatoki said that the management of Trans Wonderland had also issued warning to the chairman of Pete’s Bar on November 17, 2017 over the issue of illicit drugs which led to the quit notice following non-compliance.

He confirmed that “there was a scuffle at the bar on February 26, 2018 which led to the accidental discharge from one of the security operatives invited to ensure calm and orderliness”, adding that the incident had been reported to Sango Police Station for further investigation.

When Adekunle was reached for his reaction, he said he would make inquires and make the information available. “I don’t have the details right now, I will find out the details and get back to you,” the police spokesperson said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria