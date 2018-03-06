Entertainment, Sports, Trending

The Trophy arrives tomorrow: ABJ, Lasgidi, are you “Ready For?

It’s finally here! Tomorrow, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives Nigeria. You have waited, and now it’s the D-Day! Take out your FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour to-do list and start ticking.

  

You make sure you have your World Cup Trophy outfit in check. Make sure your mobile phone has a full battery and your power bank is also charged, it’s going to be major selfie time. Hey, don’t forget data for uploading photos and videos on your social media platforms…check that too on your list. Hey, but before you forget, where’s your FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour ticket? Check that now!

Tomorrow is going to be a once in a life time moment. The World Cup Trophy will first be in Abuja then in Lagos. Make sure you are “ReadyFor” the one-of-a-kind authentic FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. Thanks Coca-Cola!


