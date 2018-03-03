News Feed

U.S Rapper, Rick Rock Hospitalized, Currently On Life Support

An ambulance has taken 42-year-old popular American rapper, Rick Ross to the hospital where he is being treated for respiratory issues, as reports say he’s now on life support.
 

Rick Ross

American rap icon, Rick Ross, has been placed on life support after he was found unresponsive in his Miami home on Thursday morning.

The rapper who is in a Miami area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit, has been hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs”.

Here’s how TMZ reported the story:

***************

“Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs … according to sources connected to the music mogul.

 

Rick is in a Miami area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit — a strong sign he might have suffered a heart attack which manifested itself as respiratory issues early Thursday morning.

 

TMZ broke the story … Rick was rushed to a hospital after a 911 caller reported he was unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.”

 

We’re told doctors have put him on something called ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It’s a technique used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it’s pumped back into his body.

 

It’s essentially a form of life support, and a clear sign of how dire the situation is.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Why Blackface Was Not At My Show – Faze

Woman Gives Birth To A Baby With 4 Hands And 3 Legs In Kaduna… Here’s What She Said (Photos)

Too Bloody! Evil Father Attacks And Beats Son With Cutlass In Kaduna (Graphic Photos)

Hot Like Fire: Nollywood Stars, Ebube Nwagbo and Onyii Alex Serve Body Goals In Alluring Photos

This African Country Has Banned Nighttime Driving

Beautiful Photos From RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye’s 76th Birthday Celebrations

Young Man Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend In Lagos (Photo)

Because Of Olamide, My Life Is In Danger – Show Promoter Cries Out

Exposed! How Wanted Boko Haram Suspect Now Heads Security Agency In Benue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *