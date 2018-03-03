U.S Rapper, Rick Rock Hospitalized, Currently On Life Support

An ambulance has taken 42-year-old popular American rapper, Rick Ross to the hospital where he is being treated for respiratory issues, as reports say he’s now on life support.

Rick Ross

American rap icon, Rick Ross, has been placed on life support after he was found unresponsive in his Miami home on Thursday morning.

The rapper who is in a Miami area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit, has been hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs”.

Here’s how TMZ reported the story:

“Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs … according to sources connected to the music mogul.

Rick is in a Miami area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit — a strong sign he might have suffered a heart attack which manifested itself as respiratory issues early Thursday morning.

TMZ broke the story … Rick was rushed to a hospital after a 911 caller reported he was unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.”

We’re told doctors have put him on something called ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It’s a technique used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it’s pumped back into his body.

It’s essentially a form of life support, and a clear sign of how dire the situation is.”