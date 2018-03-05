Uche Jombo: My Marriage Didn’t Bring Bad Luck To My Acting Career

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo who seems to be far behind in her acting career has refuted claims that her marriage to Puerto Rican American, Kenney Rodriguez has brought bad luck to her career.



Here is what the mother of one told Sunday Scoop:

“Marriage didn’t stop me from acting regularly. Even before I tied the knot, I had already started selecting projects I do. I choose my projects now because I am not interested in being in every film again. Also, if people cannot see that I am good for a certain role, I don’t need to convince anyone at my level. I have been acting for 18 years and I have matured in the business. I got into acting at a young age, but I need more time to promote the projects I do and still focus on my marriage.”

Uche Jombo whose marriage to Rodriguez crashed long ago is now a single mother though she claims otherwise.