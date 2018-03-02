Unbelievable: Daredevil Thieves Disappear With Policewoman’s Car Parked In Front Of A Police Station

In what will come across as a really stunning development, a Toyota Corolla which belonged to a policeman was on Thursday stolen in front of the station where it was parked while he was on night shift.

According to The Sun SA, the policeman, who was shocked by the incident, reported the case and filed a case at the same station.

A Police spokesman in South-Africa, Captain Hector Netshivhodza, said Police were investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle. It appears a state vehicle was also tampered with.



Netshivhodza said the officers at the station were traumatised and some had even started taking taxis to work.

“They do not want to have their cars stolen too. There is construction work at the station and it has affected our parking space,” said Netshivhodza.

He asked the community to help trace the theft suspects and to protect the Police.

“We cannot work in fear. We are made to feel unsafe by the people we protect,” he said.

“There is no security at Police stations, but Police management is working on a plan to ensure that there is security at the stations.”

