UPDATE: Video Of Aisha Wakil Speaking On Contact With Boko Haram, Condition Of Abducted Schoolgirls

A video clip has emerged online showing Aisha Wakil, who is popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, speaking on her contact with the insurgents, as well as the condition of the abducted schoolgirls.

Aisha Wakil TORI News had reported earlier today that Aisha Wakil, popularly known as “Mama Boko Haram”, was contacted by the Musab al-Barnawi-led faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group who reportedly abducted schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State. Aisha Wakil was a member of the Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges Committee in the northern region, set up during the President Goodluck Jonathan era. Below is the video of Mama Boko Haram speaking on her contact with the group as well as the present condition of the abducted schoolgirls as exclusively published by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

