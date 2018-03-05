Entertainment, Sports

For a VVIP ticket to see the World Cup Trophy, girls are challenges to juggle the ball for only 90 seconds

It’s popularly said that, “what a boy can do, a girl can do better!” When the VVIP ticket to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is the prize to win, you can be sure that every girl will give her best in any competition.

The task was simple, girls were asked to juggle a football for 90 seconds. Watch video to see the hilarious responses.

Can you put your soccer skills to test and juggle a football for 90secs? Watch these excited fans give our “Juggle a football for 90 secs” challenge a try. #ReadyFor #SeeTheTrophyNG

A post shared by Coca-Cola Nigeria (@cocacola_ng) on

 

We hear the VVIP treatment includes an all-expenses paid trip to Lagos, 5-star accommodation, meet and greet with celebrities and loads more.

Follow Coca-Cola on Facebook @CocaColanigeria, Instagram @Coca-Cola_NG and Twitter @ Coca-Cola_NG to also join the challenge to win a VVIP ticket.


