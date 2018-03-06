”We will help Ghana fight corruption”- President Buhari

While speaking at the 61st Independence day celebration in Ghana earlier today, President Buhari promised to help the Ghanaian government fight corruption in their country.

President Buhari during his speech, noted that with the right leadership and implementation of public policies, Africa’s quest to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy was on course.

He commended the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo, on his achievements in his first year in office with particular reference to his committed efforts towards stamping out corruption from Ghana.

Your Excellency can be assured that you have a good partner in me as I look forward to any form of collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in tackling the menace of endemic corruption. From Nigeria, I have watched closely your achievements, ranging from your ingenious approach to creating jobs for the teeming youths through various initiatives, including the repositioning of agriculture for modern farming, ‘Farming for Jobs and Food’, Senior High School (SHS) free education, One-District-One-Factory, and One-Village-One-Dam as well as the improvement being recorded in the Republic’s macroeconomic indicators. All these efforts, I am aware, have made Ghana to become a good destination for foreign direct investment just like Nigeria. Accept my congratulations! I congratulate both the government and the Parliament for the quick passage of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act and its signing into law. Given all these public policies, it becomes reassuring that with the right leadership, Africa’s drives to eradicate poverty and to entrench democracy is on course,” he said.

Source – Linda Ikeji