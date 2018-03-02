Weight Loss: See The Before And After Photos Of Lepacious Bose That Got People Talking

Before and after photos of Lepacious Bose
Nigerian female comedian and popular On-air-personality, Lepacious Bose says she is loving her new look after losing pounds of fat over the past months.
The popular on air personality took to her page to share a before and after photo, complimenting her slim neckline while wishing for a slimmer figure.
She wrote on her page;
“Loving my tolotolo neck lol…. Walahi I will never stop saying it fat is a bloooooody BASTARD!!!! now if only the laps and thighs will go down just as fast as the neck, we will all be on the same page lol.
It’s a great enough motivation to get dressed and hit the gym jare.”
See more photos:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria