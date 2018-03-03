“Weird” statue of Ebony Reigns surfaces in Ghana (Photos)



Ever since the death of popular Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns, she has always been in the news. This time, it is a scary looking statue of the late singer erected somewhere in the country that is making the news round.

Below is a picture showing the statue depicting late Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns. It is not quite clear whether the statue is still under-construction, but social media fans have reacted to it with claims that it is too ugly and not befitting of the dancehall musician.

Some days back, it was widely reported that on how a mortuary attendant was seen in a video touching the corpse of late Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns and that of her friend Franky Kuri who died in an auto crash with her last month.

The leaked video sparked a huge outcry on social media as many called for the arrest of the man whom they claimed was sexually assaulting the corpses.

The mortuary attendant has however revealed to Ohemeng Tawiah of Nhyira FM, through a friend whose name is withheld, that he was ordered by the police to make the video which he asked the other attendant to do the recording while he examined the corpses.

“He was asked by the pathologists working on the bodies to check if the bodies were ready to undergo an autopsy, he took videos of them so it could be used as evidence,” the friend told Ohemeng Tawiah.

In a latest development, Ohemeng Tawiah who spoke to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz said the police have revealed that the mortuary attendant took the video of the late Ebony and Franky Kuri for his personal interest.

“…the police said he took those visuals because of the buzz around Ebony’s death because she is popular he wants to show off to his colleagues. He wants to show them that he is the mortuary attendant who attended to Ebony’s body…,” he said.