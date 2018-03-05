White men call out Patoranking for lying he spoke at Harvard University

Nigerian dancehall artiste, Patoranking who shared photos of him at Harvard, was dragged into a banter by a white follower after he claimed that he was invited to speak at the top Ivy league school.

The photo Patoranking shared came with the caption;

Was invited to speak @ Harvard Today

However an American poet identified as Sam Josh and other who reacted to the post, wrote;

However the negative reaction to the post, led to the release of a video which captured the singer speaking at the Harvard Business School Africa Business Club, alongside Juls and Maleek Berry.

Also known as Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, Patoranking is a singer and songwriter recognised for his infusion of reggae and dancehall with a Nigerian twist. Having grown up in Ebute Metta, the artist is known to have made a name underground before going mainstream.

Proclaiming his love for Arsenal, Patoranking talks about his similarities with Alexis Sánchez in an interview with Guardian. He says, “I work like Sanchez because every time Sanchez doesn’t score, he is never happy about it…he’s a result-oriented person and that’s me.”

Patoranking, who started off as a dancer in the streets, talks about his love for reggae as he was primarily exposed to Bob Marley as a child. He says “Shout out to my neighbour” who he thanks for his love for Reggae. The singer goes on to explain the “Galala” sound, which he describes as “our own form of dancehall”. He makes no bone about his love for the music genre, which rules majority of the Lagos ghettos.

“Music for me started at an early age, I started as a dancer,” he says. “I was dancing to many sounds, but most especially the Galala sounds…. I fell in love with it because I was in the ghetto and Galala music runs the ghetto.”