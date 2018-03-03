Why Blackface Was Not At My Show – Faze

A lot of people have been talking about Faze since his birthday bash which happened on February 23rd, 2018 at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja. The iconic singer has been said to take sides with Tubaba in his popular face-off with former band mate, Blackface. The fact that Blackface was absent while Tubaba was present at the event, caused the rumor about Faze’s alliance with Tubaba to spread.

However, in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, Faze has debunked rumors suggesting that he is having problems with Blackface. He said that he had seen such comments online and had purposely kept mute for reason best known to him.

“Blackface is the reason I joined Plantashun Boiz. He played a big role in my life. I learnt a lot from both Tuface and Blackface and I say this a lot. I know that people would raise an eyebrow that Blackface was not a part of my show even though Tuface showed up but I have a secret and I would not want to let the cat out of the bag. I have reasons why he was not at the event but I don’t have to let the cat out of the bag about everything that was going on. I don’t listen to what people say because if I had done that, I would not get to where I am today. I am not ready to please everybody, only my people and they are Blackface and Tuface. The public would always talk; if you do good, they say rubbish and if you do bad, it is the same thing. I have been ready for online comments that I shunned Blackface but the truth is that I have been speaking with him even while the event was going on and he would confirm to you that we speak regularly. If I am lying that we speak regularly, I know Blackface, he would voice out and say the truth but we spoke before the event, and even during the whole downpour,” he said.

Speaking of the time when Nigerians also believed that he had issues with Tuface especially when he released the song, ‘Letter to my brother’ in 2006, the singer was quick to mention that everyone is now older and their level of tolerance is better than when they were youths.