Why I didn’t Attend Faze’s Birthday Bash and Concert –Blackface

All roads led to Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja on February 23 for Faze’s birthday bash and concert tagged Faze and Friends. Every A-list entertainer made their way to Abuja to support the iconic singer who had not staged a concert in a while.

Despite the fact that there was a heavy rain, it did not stop the massive turnout from crowds and entertainers alike. Despite the star-studded line up which included Tuface, the omission of Blackface at the event which later had to be postponed was very obvious.



Since the concert was tagged Faze and Friends, many music enthusiasts felt it was only proper for Blackface who introduced Faze to the Plantashun Boiz to have been invited. Some online commentators were quick to say that Faze was pitching a tent with Tuface simply because Tuface and Blackface had been at loggerheads for years.

The singer said, “What really happened was that I was not in the country on the day of his show. There was an appointment my management team and I had that we could not neglect. I had to leave the country urgently for Ghana, sadly, it coincided with the date of Faze’s show. There was no way I could breach the contract I had with them in Ghana because it would have jeopardised a lot of things. That was the reason why I was not involved in the show”.