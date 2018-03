Star boy Wizkid is taking fatherhood seriously with his third son, Zion Ayo Balogun.

Unlike his other 2 sons, Wizkid has been publicly showering Zion with love on social media.

The singer who seem to be missing his 3-months-old son took to his Instagram page to share adorable new photos of him and wrote;

“Sundays without Zion💔 #YoungKing ❤ King Zion”

Source: Naijaloaded