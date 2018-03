Nigerian singer, Wizkid is gradually coming out of his shell and embracing fatherhood, just like his friend and colleague, Davido.

The father of 3 who shared adorable photos of his 3rd son, Zion, who seems to be his favorite, has now shared photos of his first son Boluwatife and his 2nd son, King Ayo.

Davido reacted to the photos writing; “NOTHING BEATS FATHERHOOD!!!”

Source: Instagram