Woman Who Suffered Miscarriages For Many Years Discovers Her Husband Has Been Poisoning Her Drink

A Nigerian woman has written about how she found out that her husband is the reason why she’s been having miscarriages.

“The Devil that causes your multiple abortions might be sleeping right next to you,” she wrote about the discovery.

The woman, who has been married for 10 years and has two children, said she lost so many pregnancies, no fewer than 6, and her doctor told her it was because she had a weak uterus.

Most recently, she was pregnant with twins and she miscarried.

Shortly after that, she caught her husband putting a drug in her drink and after she confronted him, he confessed he was responsible for her numerous miscarriages.

Read her shocking story below:

