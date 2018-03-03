Entertainment

“My world, my everything!” – Iceberg Slim celebrates Juliet Ibrahim as she turns a year older

The rapper shared a photo of himself and his lady love, actress Juliet Ibrahim and wrote;

Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love. I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so…wait, that’s from a song ? lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahimHappy Birthday, beautiful

