Wow! Stunning Video Shows Anthony Joshua’s Amazing Body Transformation From His First Fight

It is no longer news that world heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua is just weeks away from one of the biggest fights in British boxing history when he takes on Joseph Parker in a heavyweight unification clash.

Joshua, the IBF and WBA king, will be seeking to add Parker’s WBO strap to his growing collection of belts on his quest to become the undisputed champion of the world.

But the global superstar came from humble beginnings – and looked a completely different fighter when he burst onto the professional scene in 2013.

The clip below shows AJ weighing in for his debut against Italian Emanuele Leo, looking far less muscular than boxing fans are used to seeing.

He tipped the scales at 16st 6lb, coming in the lighter man by a little less than an ounce.

A day later, he would make light work of Leo, earning the first first-round stoppage of his career in two minutes and 47 seconds of action.

Fast forward almost five years, Joshua weighed in heavier than we have ever seen him.

He stepped onto the scales inside a packed-out Wembley Arena, touching 18st 2lbs – and looking every inch a heavyweight.

By contrast, his opponent on that night, Carlos Takam, weighed in at 16st 11lbs, giving AJ a huge weight advantage.

While many suggested AJ had come in a little too heavy, the Watford fighter perfectly utilised his size advantage and eventually bullied a hardy Takam into a 10th round TKO.

Watch the video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria