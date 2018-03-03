News Feed

Yoruba Actor, Odunlade Adekola ‘Joins’ The Nigeria Police Force… See Him In Uniform (Photo)

 

Odunlade Adekola who is one of the frontline Yoruba actors was pictured with the Zonal Police PRO for Zone 2, SP Dolapo Badmus as they posed for a beautiful selfie.

“Do you think I am joking, I told you I will soon be a police officer. Just wait and see!!  with my sister” he captioned the photo.

It’s apparent the 39 year old is undertaking a promotional work for the Lagos State Police Command.

Odunlade Adekola is a also a singer, film-maker, producer and director. He recently starred in and produced a new movie called Adebayo Aremu Abere. He is the CEO of OAFP. 

