You Will Not Believe What An Ibadan Girl Was Spotted Wearing In Public (Photos)

The model in question

This newspaper-themed physical appearance undertaken in the Oluyole area of Ibadan by Exclusive Shot Photography has got people talking.

Many have wondered how the newspapers were put together into a cloth which could be conveniently won by a woman. The beauty of the photoshoot is that it was done at a height that gave people an aerial view of the custom brown roofs Ibadan is known for.

Check out other pictures below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria