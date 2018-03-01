News Feed

Yusuf Buhari Returns From Medical Vacation In Germany (See Photos)

 

Osagie Enahire receiving Yusuf Buhari at the airport

Nigeria’s First Son, Yusuf Buhari has returned to Abuja after spending weeks in Germany receiving medical treatment.

Saharareporters learned that Yusuf received treatment at the St. Joseph Hospital in Wiesbaden as well as further treatment to fix a broken arm at another hospital in Munich. Yusuf left Nigeria for Germany on January 12, 2018.

Yusuf spent some time at Cedarest Hospital in Abuja after he was injured in a power bike accident in Gwanripa neighborhood in Abuja while drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu. 

He was received by the honorable Minister of State for Health, Osagie Enahire and was pictured meeting his father at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

