17-Year-Old Teenager Sells Father’s Baby For N250,000 In Lagos (Photo)

The suspects after being caught (Photo:PM Express)

A 17-year old girl identified as Bukky sold her new born baby boy for N250,000 in Lagos, for allegedly being impregnated by her father, according to a report by PM Express.

It was gathered that the teenager sold the baby to a barren woman, Mrs. Udoju Chukwunoye, after she had arranged with the facilitator one Mrs. Regina Ibeto who claimed to be a medical doctor.

The facilitator claimed that Miss Bukky contacted her and told her that she wanted to sell the baby because she was impregnated by her father which she considered to be an abomination.

Both the facilitator and the buyer have been arrested following discreet investigations by the police.

This was confirmed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edagal after he paraded the suspects with other suspected criminals arrested across the State.

While parading the suspects, the police boss said that on 23 May, 2018, the police received information that one Mrs. Regina Ibeto of No. 96 Bunmi Ajakaye Street in Ajangbadi area of Lagos, used to induce pregnant women and that when they were delivered of the babies she will sell them.

He said that on the strength of the information, the DPO led operatives to the compound where Mrs. Ibeto was found administering intravenous drug drip on one Uju Nnamdi of No. 22 Imude Road in the same area who claimed to be sick and was five months pregnant.

Edgal said on interrogation, Mrs. Ibeto confessed that she was not a medical doctor but a traditional birth attendant.

She revealed that one Bukky was induced and she was delivered of a baby boy and it was sold to one Mrs. Udoju Chukwunoye of No. 83 Ojo- Igbede Road in Ajangbadi for N250,000.

CP Edgal said that Mrs. Chukwunoye was arrested and the baby was retrieved from her while the police was on the trail of Bukky who is now at large.

During interrogations at the Police Command, the suspects admitted committing the offence. Mrs. Ibeto narrated that she facilitated the sale of the baby after Bukky told her that it was her father that actually impregnated her. She told Mrs. Ibeto that she did not want to keep the baby as it was an abomination to keep the baby coupled with the stigma associated with it. Mrs. Ibeto said that she reasoned with her, facilitated and brought the buyer who paid the money which she shared with Bukky.

CP Edgal said that investigations were still going on and that the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigations.

